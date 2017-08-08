Hassle-free beauty regime with Luminous Glutathione Patch

Manufactured in the United States, Luminous Glutathione Patch is the very first of its kind in Asia. It works wonders just as well as the injectable variant but without the pain and the hassle. One can apply the patch at any time of the day in specific areas of the body. It is also infused with 250g of Vitamin C to effectively lighten the skin from within.

“The Luminous Gluta Patch is put into the body transdermally without any overdose, without any side effects and an almost 100% absorption by the body without any pain,” said Ms. Sylvia Cancio, licensed Esthetician and Founder of La Manille School of Esthetics and Wellness.

Recording artist and Luminous brand ambassador Nonoy Zuñiga added that contrary to common perception that glutathione is just for whitening, it can also do more things like boost the immune system among others.

Luminous Glutathione Patch is the perfect example that health and wellness should not compromise comfort and convenience. Achieving that glowing white skin and being healthy at the same time has never been this easy.

For inquiries, contact 09165681357 / 09297976085 or visit Piel Acne and Skin Care Center at Vibo Place, Escario St., Cebu City.