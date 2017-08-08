Piel opens center for acne treatment and anti-aging

With a goal of protecting and maintaining healthy skin, Piel offers 90-day acne treatment plans to clear acne lesions. Anti-aging treatments such as lip and eye peel, microcurrent treatment, microdermabrasion and collagen induction therapy are also offered according to the expert advice of the estheticians at the center.

Other services such as Hyperpigmentation, underarm whitening, Mineral Makeup and facials which include the Basic Facial, Deep Pore Cleansing, European, Enzyme Mask and Oxygen Facial.

Piel Acne and Anti-Aging Center is managed by New York-Licensed Aesthetician and Cebuana Sylvia Cancio and Skincare Professional Zeno “Nonoy” Zuñiga.

Piel is located at the back of Live Life restaurant at Vivo Place for convenient access to private vehicles. The center is open from Mondays to Saturdays, 10 AM-7 PM and Sundays from 10 AM-5 PM.

For more information, one may visit http://pielacneskinclinic.com/cebu/ or call 09178352102 for inquiries and appointments.