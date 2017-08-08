Habal-habal driver nabbed in Compostela buy-bust

A HABAL-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Compostela, northern Cebu Tuesday morning.

Salomio Cabang has been monitored by the Compostela police for a week before a buy-bust operation was conducted in his home in Barangay Buluang past 9 Tuesday morning.

Cabang yielded four medium-sized pack and one sachet of suspected shabu worth P378,000.

The suspect reportedly sold his parent’s house to finance his illegal drugs business.

Cabang said he gets his illegal drugs supply from a certain “Agaw-Agaw” in Barangay Lorega San Miguel in Cebu City.

Cabang is now detained in Compostela jail pending the filing of case against him.