Martinez: Barangay polls delay means ‘second chance’ for narco-politicians

For Celestino Martinez III, president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) – Cebu Federation, the postponement of this year’s synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections served as a ‘second chance’ for narco-politicians in the barangay level to stop their engagement in the illegal drug trade.

“This is just a postponement, the barangay elections maybe moved to May next year so definitely, there is time for our elected public officials to stay out of illegal activities especially when they are involved with illegal drugs,” he told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

In addition, Martinez said he expects efforts of cleansing the ranks in the barangay levels not only from law enforcement agencies but also from the barangay officials themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an opportunity… to do your job. We should always act upon on what our constituents want, especially given the extension,” he stated.

Yesterday, the Congress ruled in favor of postponing the barangay and SK polls this year, and move it to May 2018.

It stemmed from Senate Bill 1469, penned by Sen. Vicente Sotto III, who earlier told media that postponing this year’s barangay elections was ‘an appeal’ to President Rodrigo Duterte’s reports alleging that 40 percent of village chiefs are engaged in the illegal drug trade.