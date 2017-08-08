Step into Selina’s Castle of Beauty and Wellness

GIVE yourself a break from your busy schedule and be treated like royalty at the newly-opened beauty clinic powered by ML Calayan. Selina’s Castle of Beauty and Wellness opened its doors to the public last July 16 at the 2nd floor of Parkmall.

Catering to people from all walks of life, they extend to those who want to feel beautiful without spending too much.

Enjoy different services according to your needs from head to toe. They offer hair treatments, royal body treatments, facials, laser treatments and more at affordable prices. Not only that, Selina’s Castle of Beauty and Wellness also has services for your kids. You can choose a Princess makeover, kid’s foot or hand spa, nail polish and nail art. All treatments are safe, natural and perfect for a family bonding.

Selina’s Castle of Beauty and Wellness is another milestone that followed the successful launch of the partnership between Calayan Medical Group and M. Lhuillier Group last March. Currently, they have two beauty clinics in Cebu located at Oakridge and Parkmall. “If you want the best, you know where to go,” said Michel Lhuillier.

Selina’s Castle of Beauty and Wellness is located on the 2nd floor, West Strip of Parkmall, Mandaue City. For inquiries, call 0917-524-8009.