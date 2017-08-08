Three new drug personalities nabbed in San Fernando, Cebu

Three newly suspected drug personalities were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando Cebu at past 2 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

Christian Navares Cinco, 23-year, a resident of Poblacion 1, Carcar City, Cebu, together with Romeo Basbas Sorono, 25-year-old, and Kenneth Alesna Paca, 22-year-old, both residents of Poblacion 2, Carcar City were the subjects of the operation.

Cinco who actively runs illegal drug operation in Barangay South Poblacion was confiscated with 5 small sachets of suspected illegal drugs with the buy-bust money.

While the police caught Sorono and Paca red-handed in the possession and control of illegal drugs.

The arrested suspects were under custody in the San Fernando Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.