Search for article

Three new drug personalities nabbed in San Fernando, Cebu

SHARES:

08:18 PM August 8th, 2017

Recommended
By: Christian Orellano, August 8th, 2017 08:18 PM

Three newly suspected drug personalities were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando Cebu at past 2 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

Christian Navares Cinco, 23-year, a resident of Poblacion 1, Carcar City, Cebu, together with Romeo Basbas Sorono, 25-year-old, and Kenneth Alesna Paca, 22-year-old, both residents of Poblacion 2, Carcar City were the subjects of the operation.

Cinco who actively runs illegal drug operation in Barangay South Poblacion was confiscated with 5 small sachets of suspected illegal drugs with the buy-bust money.

While the police caught Sorono and Paca red-handed in the possession and control of illegal drugs.

The arrested suspects were under custody in the San Fernando Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.