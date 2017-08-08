Mirangcurl Korean Salon opens branch in Bonifacio District

With over 100 branches in South Korea, Mirangcurl started in 2003 as a beauty business which sprang out of a charity work. Mirangcurl means “beauty and curl” which highlights the salon’s services such as digital perming, hair and makeup, rebonding, hair cut, hair treatment and nail art and spa.

Mirangcurl uses top Korean hair products such as LT System which is used to treat damaged hair resulting from prolonged sun and water exposure. Mirangcurl also uses the latest hair technology such as the scalp tester for hair care which is free of charge.

Mirangcurl Bonifacio District Branch also offers 50% off on hair services until August 2017.

Mirangcurl is open daily, 10 AM – 8 PM. For booking and inquiries, please leave them a message through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MirangcurlMaboloCebu/. Those who like their page will also get a P50 discount on all of their services. You may also call them at 0906-591-4550 or their landline number at 383-4430.