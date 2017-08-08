Search for article

ÓPTIMA sails to Mactan

04:20 PM August 8th, 2017

By: Cheche Lara, August 8th, 2017 04:20 PM

[CDN Photo | Cheche Lara]


NOW expanding its exceptional beauty and wellness services to the island of Mactan, ÓPTIMA Skin and Slimming Solutions recently opened its new branch at Island Central Mall Mactan.

From their first branch in Escario, the ultimate destination for well-being has brought their expert services in facial care, whitening, laser hair removal, and slimming solutions to their second clinic.

Helping every client become the best version of themselves, they deviate from the general beauty and wellness services offered in the city. ÓPTIMA focuses on providing a holistic approach in their services. They offer organic masks, facial wash soaps, and other natural-based skin care products.

For beauty beyond skin-deep, they provide free consultation on the first visit to know about each client’s lifestyle which also affects one’s skin condition. A complete list of aftercare guidelines will also be provided to ensure best results.

ÓPTIMA Skin and Slimming Solutions is located on the third floor of Island Central Mall Mactan. For reservations, contact 0932 248 1977. For more information on their services and rates, check out Óptima Skin and Slimming Solutions Island Central Mactan on Facebook.

