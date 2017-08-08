High school student caught bringing gun inside campus

A high school student of a private university in Cebu City was arrested for bringing a .38 caliber pistol inside the school premises on Monday.

The student was caught hiding the gun between books inside his bag.

Ramil Gocotano, school security guard, immediately reported the incident to the school administration after apprehending the student.

Based on police investigation, the student’s gun was loaded with one live ammunition.

The high school student is now under the custody of Cebu City Women and Children Protection Desk.