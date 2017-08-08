CIDG-7 still tracing info on drug personalities

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIGD-7) is still tracing three other alleged drug personalities in Cebu summoned by the Department of Justice for investigation.

CIDG-7 Deputy Director Hector Amancia said that they are still gathering information on the real names of the respondent.

Amancia said there were no specific address written in their subpoenas, only aliases.

“This is the reason why their subpoenas were not served,” said Amancia.

Four drug personalities in Cebu are being summoned for an investigation on August 14 and 17 on suspicion that they are linked to the illegal drug trade the city.