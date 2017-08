The Cebu Extreme Fight League (CEFL) ‘RESPECT’ MMA fight card was officially launched Tuesday at the YawYan ArDigma Gym in downtown Cebu.

The fight card is slated on August 26 at the Cebu City Sports Institute. It will feature 12 amateur MMA bouts to be headed by Citi BJJ’s Cipooz Guadez taking on Tonix Borres of JB Fitness Gym. REPORTER GLENDALE G. ROSAL