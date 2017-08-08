2 CNU grads top Guidance Counselor board exam

TWO graduates of Cebu Normal University (CNU) made it to the top 10 list of August 2017 Guidance Counselor licensure examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaseluh Remolador Saturinas ranks third with an average rating of 88.75 percent, while Marie Donnabelle Olo Yan ranks tenth with a rating of 87.55 percent.

The results were released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) last Monday night.

Saturinas told Cebu Daily News yesterday that she learned about the result from her colleague at Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu.

“I studied and prayed. This is a consolation that I reached to this point because of my sacrifices. I did not even have rest during weekends because of review,” she concluded.