City to go after businesses without permits

Mayor Osmeña creates team of lawyers to issue notices to violators

Mayor Tomas Osmeña said there are thousands of establishments in the city that are at risk of getting their businesses closed for operating without the necessary documents.

Mayor Osmeña said the city is now building up a team composed of lawyers, of which he will be the chairman.

Osmeña said City Hall is hiring more lawyers who will focus on ensuring that the city will be able to properly collect its taxes.

He said should the team assemble, notices will then be sent to establishments.

“One thing is very clear. (When) you get caught and just apply and then (you say) you are excused, no. No. Your business will be closed. There is no exception,” he said.

Osmeña said the issuance of a business permit is not automatic. If you can permit, you can also unpermit.

Just recently, the city closed two lechon restaurants for operating without a permit.

“I am giving a warning. I don’t care who you are. Gold mine is very easy to find,” he said.

He said the city is running after the “biggest ones” illegally operating without following the city’s policies.

The city is dead without taxes, he said.

To provide better services for the people, taxes should be collected.