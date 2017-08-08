Neda: BRT project still a go

Additional funding of P6.3B up for discussion in the Neda ICC meeting

It is not yet the end of the road for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project being proposed by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) on Tuesday said that Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, on his own, cannot decide to stall the BRT project implementation.

A statement released by the Neda Public Relations Division said that “all decisions concerning infrastructure projects go through collegial discussions to reach a collective and optimal decision.”

Pernia, who was in Cebu on August 4 for the launching of the Regional Development Plan 2017-2022 for Central Visayas, said that he will put the BRT project on hold pending review of other alternatives that could solve Metro Cebu’s worsening traffic.

“Secretary Pernia cannot, by himself, put the Cebu BRT project on hold, much less (have it) scrapped, in favor of the Cebu LRT-Subway project,” the agency statement said.

The Neda statement said that the agency stands firm and impartial in upholding standard practices and appropriate Neda Board processes for all infrastructure project proposals.

As a proof that project implementation will go on as scheduled, the Neda Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) is set to discuss during their scheduled meeting on Friday, the need for an additional P6.3 billion allocation to augment the project’s existing P10.6 billion allocation.

The BRT project is now estimated to cost P16.9 billion.

Rep. Raul del Mar of Cebu City’s north district said that the additional allocation will take care of the road right-of-way acquisition along the project’s 23-kilometer route, among others.

Del Mar said he called Pernia on the phone on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the issue on which mode of transportation— BRT or LRT — would best fit Cebu’s transportation needs.

“I told him (Pernia) that to me, it’s not a question of either, or. To me it’s an and. To me, it is BRT and LRT as we need both,” del Mar said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

The north district congressman said he called Mayor Osmeña after his talk with Pernia to also inform the mayor of this development.

Del Mar, who has been pushing for the implementation of a “depressed subway” or an underground railway project in the city, said he would not mind if Mayor Osmeña’s BRT project is implemented ahead of his proposal.

His subway project would still take another 5 to 10 years before this can be implemented because of the need to first find project proponents that will do its feasibility study and engineering designs, among others.

There is also the need to decide on how the subway project can be implemented: through bidding, unsolicited proposal or private-public partnership.

“The BRT is now in the implementation stage. To me, that is okay. I am for both. So, while we implement that (BRT), then I will also pursue the LRT,” he said.

Del Mar said that if the subway proposal is found to be very costly, he would not mind shifting to an elevated Light Railway Transit.

“Cebu is now suffering from traffic problems. If we scrap the BRT because we are for the subway project, we will be suffering from traffic congestion for another 10 years,” he told CDN.

Del Mar said that Pernia had told him that their phone conversation was timely because the Neda ICC was set to discuss the P6.3 billion additional allocation for the BRT project during their Friday meeting.

The north district representative expressed confidence that their talk will convince Pernia to change his mind against the BRT project.

Del Mar told Pernia, “I know you will decide on issue purely on its merits and what is for the best interest of the Cebuanos.”

Pernia had told Del Mar that he does not make decisions during the ICC meetings.

“I told him (Pernia) that yes, I know, but your recommendation will be a major factor (in the ICC decision-making),” Del Mar said.