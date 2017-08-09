ERUF paramedics upgrade rescue skills

EIGHT members of the Operations Group of the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation Phil. Inc. (ERUF) recently arrived from a ten-day training in medical and rescue response in The Netherlands.

This training was upon the invitation of Brandweer Kennemerland – Regional Safety Authority Kennemerland (VRK).

The training coincides with the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Haarlemmermeer and Cebu City sister city relations. The Cebu Haarlemmermeer Friendship Society (VHC) and the Sister City Program regularly provide training and exchange visits to ERUF, to ensure that ERUF paramedics acquire the necessary skills to respond to emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 1994, ERUF has been a recipient of grants to attend conferences and training in disaster response for its personnel. For this year, the group of paramedics will be trained on Aircraft Fire Rescue, Systematic Approach to Vehicle Entrapment Rescue, Industrial Fire Extrication, and Terrorism Response. These specialized trainings are timely and appropriate as they fill a gap in the rescue response of local government units and NGOs operating in Cebu.