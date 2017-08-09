CFCCC holds medical mission in Barangay Guadalupe

THE Cebu Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce (CFCCC) recently organized a successful medical mission for the poor and ailing residents of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

According to CFCCC President Francisco “Frank” Benedicto, 260 patients were able to get a free consultation and check-up from a medical team composed of six doctors and three nurses at the barangay’s sports complex.

Benedicto added that the patients were also given free medicines. CFCCC Welfare Committee chair Raymond Go supervised the distribution of the medicines.

The activity was supported by Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office head Nagiel Bañacia who coordinated with Guadalupe Barangay Capt. Michael Gacasan and the entire village council.

Benedicto also disclosed that another project that the CFCCC accomplished was the recent distribution of one sack of rice each to 50 families from war-torn Marawi City who evacuated to Cebu City.