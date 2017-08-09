Chiong assures “friendly business climate” after brother’s indictment

CITY of Naga mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong assured firms doing business in city that their local government will continue to promote a friendly business climate after her father, ex-Naga City mayor Valdemar Chiong, was indicted of graft by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio – Morales for unlawful issuance of a business permit to Petronas Gas.

“As local chief executive, we have to be steadfast on promoting a friendly business climate (especially for future investors),” she told the media earlier.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Pryce Gas last 2014, alleging the elder Chiong to grant a business permit to Petronas despite the latter’s failure to comply fire safety policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petronas happened to be a competitor of Pryce Gas, and both are among the largest multi-national companies in the country engaged in the petroleum industry.