8 nabbed in Lapu-lapu buy-bust operations

Eight alleged drug personalities were caught in two separate drug bust operations in barangays Pajac and Maribago in Lapu-lapu City Wednesday morning.

Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, head of the City Intelligence Branch, said the suspects were identified as new drug personalities in Lapu-lapu City.

Virgilio Igot jr., one of the targets of the anti-drugs operation, denied that he is selling illegal drugs.

The suspect, however, admitted he is using shabu.

At least 50 sachets of suspected shabu worth P30,000 were seized from the suspects.