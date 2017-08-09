Farmer dies after drinking “expired” herbal medicine

A 53-YEAR old farmer died after allegedly taking herbal medicine in Sibonga town, southern Cebu Monday noon.

Henry Torre Encarnacion, a farmer from Carcar City, was suffering from severe stomach pain and sought the help of a couple in Barangay Guimbangco-an, Sibonga, according to the initial investigation of Sibonga police.

Encarnacion was allegedly given an expired herbal medicine by Primitivo and Aquilina Serenio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruises and dark spots were seen on the victim’s body.

Encarnacion’s family ordered an autopsy to determine the real cause of the victim’s death.