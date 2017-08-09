PRO-7 wins best regional WCPD, HRD

Two police units in Central Visayas were awarded by the Philippine National Police in Manila for their exemplary service during their 116th Service Day Anniversary held in Camp Crame.

Senior Inps. Reslyn Abella, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) spokesperson, said the PNP awarded PRO-7’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) and the Human Rights Desk (HRD) as the best regional WCPD and HRD nationwide.

“Usa sa mga gi-consider nga factors kay ang mga activities and programs nga gi implement nato sa region (One of the factors considered in the nomination are the activities and programs implemented in the region),” said Abella.

The Director of PRO-7, Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino is in Camp Crame in Manila to receive the awards.