Suspected drug pusher killed in shootout

05:50 PM August 9th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, August 9th, 2017 05:50 PM

A suspected drug pusher was killed in a shootout in Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon. (CDN PHOTO/BENJIE TALISIC)

 

A SUSPECTED drug peddler was killed in a shootout with the agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon.

Frederick Villamala, a resident of Barangay Sambag 2, was shot dead during the anti-drugs operation at Urgello Private Road, Barangay Sambag 1 past 5 pm on Wednesday.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, head of Fuente Police, confirmed Villamala was the target of the operation.

Villamala was tagged as a high value target in Cebu City.

Details to follow.

