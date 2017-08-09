Suspected drug pusher killed in shootout

A SUSPECTED drug peddler was killed in a shootout with the agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon.

Frederick Villamala, a resident of Barangay Sambag 2, was shot dead during the anti-drugs operation at Urgello Private Road, Barangay Sambag 1 past 5 pm on Wednesday.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, head of Fuente Police, confirmed Villamala was the target of the operation.

Villamala was tagged as a high value target in Cebu City.

Details to follow.