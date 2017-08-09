HS student arrested for bringing gun

A HIGH SCHOOL student of a private university in Cebu City was arrested for bringing a .38 caliber pistol inside the school premises on Monday.

The student was caught hiding the gun between books inside his bag.

Ramil Gocotano, the school’s security guard, immediately reported the incident to the school administrator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on police investigation, the student’s gun was loaded with one live ammunition.

PO3 Jerome Soque, a police investigator, said the student had no license to carry firearm, possess, own or transport the same.

Cebu Daily News tried to contact the principal’s office several times, but they did not answer. The boy’s family also refused to give statement on the matter.

The high school student is now under the custody of the City Social Welfare and Development Office.