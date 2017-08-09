COMMON Ground makes its very first splash in Cebu’s basketball scene as it stages the Common Ground 3×3 Basketball on August 26 at the Aznar Coliseum.

Registration for the tournament begins today over at Common Ground, which is located at The Gallery in Mabolo. Only 16 slots are being offered for the day-long tournament, that begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.

Tournament is open to men and women of all nationalities, aged 18 years old and above. Former varsity athletes are allowed to compete. However, current varsity athletes and former professional players are barred from the tournament.

Each team must be composed of four players – three on the floor and one substitute.