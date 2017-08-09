CCSC eyes monthly referees training program

FOLLOWING a successful staging of the referees training program for basketball last Sunday at the Cebu City Sports Institute, the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) is looking hold more of workshops soon.

CCSC chairman Edward Hayco said because there is a need for more referees in Cebu, they plan to make the workshops monthly while adding more for other sports disciplines.

Hayco said they are eyeing to add referees’ training programs for volleyball, table tennis, badminton, and chess as they hope to produce at least 50 referees a month in basketball and volleyball.

“Many barangay needs referees for basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and chess. We will be providing a monthly training program for them (because) referees are not born overnight,” Hayco said.

Last Sunday’s basketball referees program, which was spearheaded by Samahang Basketball sa Pilipinas (SBP) mentor Rey Canete, drew more than 40 aspiring game officials.

Hayco added that they will still be scouting top game officials around the country in volleyball, table tennis, chess and badminton who will lead the training as they look to reach out in the mountain barangays in the next few months.