Mining board halts Kalunasan quarry

THE Cebu City Mining Regulatory Board (CCMRB) has issued a cease and desist order to halt the quarry activities in Barangay Kalunasan allegedly operated by its village chief.

The order came as a local enforcement team apprehended three dump trucks transporting minerals from the quarry site of Kalunasan Barangay Captain Nunilon Monares Jr. without a delivery receipt.

ADVERTISEMENT

City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) executive assistant Lito Vasquez said the truck drivers will execute an affidavit after Monares alleged that the minerals transported were not sold but were only given.

“Whether it was given or not, there should be a transport permit. The drivers weren’t able to present anything,” Vasquez said.

Also, in the records of CCMRB, they have not granted any permit in Kalunasan allowing any lawful quarry activity.

Vasquez said even if the site was owned by Monares, it does not provide him the right to extract minerals in the property. A separate permit must be secured, he said.

CCENRO urged Monares to appear before their office.

The order will not be lifted unless a quarry permit is secured by Monares to legitimize the operation.

CCENRO will also endorse to the City Legal Office at least three cease and desist orders in quarry sites located in Binaliw and Pulangbato, two Cebu City northern barangays.

After evaluation, it will be endorsed to the mayor for implementation, said Vasquez.

“In Binaliw, they have an application for a site development permit. The permit is still pending, but they started extracting (minerals). In Pulangbato, there are two. They don’t have an application,” he said.

Pictures and videos of the illegal operations were gathered by CCENRO as evidence attached to the proposed cease-and-desist order.

To stop illegal quarry activities widely operating in northern villages, Vasquez urged barangay officials to coordinate with them.

“We need their cooperation because they know who these people are. Before they can acquire a permit, they will inform the (barangay) council first. So they have prior information and consent from the barangay,” he said.