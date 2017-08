THREE suspected drug peddlers were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Talisay City on Wednesday night.

Randy Pamat, Jose Larita, Jomar Maittes were apprehended by Talisay City police at Sitio Magay in Barangay Tarlac.

Police Supt. Emerson Dante of Talisay City said the suspects yielded 7.84 grams of shabu worth P26,000.

The three suspects are now detained in Talisay and are facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.