Woman stabs 19-year old cousin

A 21-YEAR old woman stabbed her cousin after a heated argument in Barangay Buanoy in Balamban town on Wednesday night.

Merry Ann Macasi and her cousin, 19-year old Jessie Macasi, were drinking when an argument ensued between them, according to initial police investigation.

SPO2 Jose Villarino, Balamban police investigator, said Merry Ann was angered after Jessie punched her twice. Merry Ann got a kitchen knife and stabbed her cousin at the back.

Jessie was immediately brought to Balamban District Hospital while Merry Ann is now detained in Balamban jail.