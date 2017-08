TWO men were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Danao City early Thursday morning.

Danao City police conducted anti-drugs operations in barangays Quarry Looc and Taboc Looc in the city past 1 am on Thursday.

The operations resulted to the arrest of two newly identified drug peddlers, Ralph Casiong and Rey Laurenio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police seized three medium-sized packs and 22 sachets of suspected shabu worth at least P189,000.

Casiong and Laurenio are now detained in Danao City jail.