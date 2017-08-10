Magnitude 5.4 quake hits bohol

CEBU CITY—Boholanos barely felt the two earthquake that shook two areas in the province in a span of about eight hours.

A magnitude 5.4 tremor was recorded at 8:43 a.m. on Thursday, with the epicenter at 2 km Southeast of Lila town in Bohol.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its advisory that the quake was tectonic in origin and was not expected to inflict damage.

Despite of its magnitude, Phivolcs did not issue any intensity as some netizens from Bohol posted on FaceBook that they did not notice the quake.

Phivolcs Mactan Seismic Observer Robinson Jorgio explained that the quake was not even felt in the area where the epicenter was traced because of its depth, 521 kilometers.

“(The epicenter) was too deep. Had it been on the surface, it would be felt in many parts of the province,” said Jorgio in Cebuano.

Thursday’s tremor was second to hit Bohol in a span of about eight hours.

At 11:49 p.m. on Wednesday, a magnitude 3.4 tremor was recorded about 4 km Southeast of Sagbayan town, Bohol.

It had a depth of 8 km and was tectonic in origin. Facebook user Bee Dang from Sevilla town Bohol said she felt the quake last night but not the one on Thursday morning.