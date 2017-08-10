Bomb threat hits City Hall, disrupts operation

CEBU CITY–Some Cebu City Hall employees rushed out of their offices on Thursday morning after receiving texts that a bomb was about to explode in the building.

The bomb threat later turned out to be a hoax. according to Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters.

Some city officials and employees received a text from an anonymous number about 10 a.m., informing them a bomb would explode in City Hall and nearby buildings, including the historic Basilica Minore del Sto. Niňo located in front of City Hall, at exactly 11:30am.

ADVERTISEMENT

The text came from the cellular phone number 0939-1349105 .

Tumulak said he too received a similar message at 10:18 a.m., prompting him to call the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) office and asked that the team to be sent to City Hall to check the building.

Tumulak declared the threat as hoax about an hour later and asked the employees who were outside the building to return to their offices.

Chief Insp. Sandley Sabang, SWAT team leader, said they also checked a nearby supermarket and La the Basilica Minore del Sato Niño but found no bomb.

He said they would trace the number in order to identify the sender.

But Tumulak acknowledged that it would be difficult to find the culprit since the number used was prepaid.