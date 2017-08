The Cebu City Advisory Council, led by Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, turned over 8 units of bullet proof vests to Mabolo Police Station on Thursday morning.

According to Mabolo Police Chair Alfredo Tan, the vests were bought by the city government from the US, and will be given to the station’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

Garganera told reporters that it is very important to provide cops, especially those under the Drug Enforcement Unit, for added safety during their operation.