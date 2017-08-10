One dead, one injured in Talisay shooting

A MAN died while another man was injured by two motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City early on Thursday.

The lone fatality was identified as 36-year old Levi La Fuerta, while the injured victim was known as Manuel Echavez. Both victims are residents of Talisay City.

PO2 Jonel Ater of Talisay City police said the victims were on their way home when the two motorcycle-riding assailants fired shots at them.

La Fuerta suffered from two gunshot wounds on his back while Echavez was hit on his left arm.

The victims were brought to a nearby hospital, but La Fuerte was declared dead on arrival.

One empty .45 caliber shall was recovered from the scene.

Police are still investigating the motive of the attack.