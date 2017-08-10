Pajac residents “threatened” by group of men  

AT LEAST 20 families from a barangay in Lapu-lapu City complained of harassment and verbal threats by a group of men who are forcing them to move out of their homes.

The residents of Barangay Pajac, Lapu-lapu City sought the help of city mayor Paz Radaza on Thursday after some men claimed that the lot occupied by at least 100 people have already been sold to Muslim evacuees from Marawi City.

Angie Nervasa, one of the complainants, said the their lots have already been marked with straw signifying that they’ve been sold.

“Due to fear, we already started packing demolishing our houses. The men warned us that something bloody will happen if we won’t move out on Sunday,” Nervasa said.

Nervasa added that a barangay worker identified as Aileen Mamao was the one who sold the land.

Paterno Fuentes, the original owner of the land, denied selling it. Fuentes asked Mamao to present the deed of sale.

“I don’t want anybody threaten these people. We (owners) have never driven these people away,” Fuentes said.

Mayor Radaza went to Barangay Pajac on Thursday morning to check on the residents.

The complainants asked Radaza to help negotiate with the alleged new owners of the land.

If the selling of the land is proven to be legitimate, the residents are asking for a longer time to find new homes.

Radaza, along with City Legal Officer Yuri Benluan, met with barangay captain Jimmy Ybañez.

The village chief, according to the residents, also asked them to just leave the land to avoid chaos.

The city government has yet to clarify Ybañez’ role on the incident.

The mayor said the city can’t intervene with the issues of privately-owned lands.

Radaza, however, assured the residents that she will look into the matter.

Police officers will also be stationed in the area in case the group of men will try to threaten the residents again.

The SWAT team of the city will also conduct patrols in the area.