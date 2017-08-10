Search for article

Four alleged drug users arrested in Cebu City lodge

07:47 PM August 10th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, August 10th, 2017 07:47 PM

FOUR men were arrested in an anti-drug operation inside a lodging house in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon.

Rick Jason Villarta was arrested along with Daryl Bacalso, Nieljun Sunggahid and Gino Leoncio.

The suspects were caught holding a pot session inside the lodging house in Barangay Kamagayan.

According to Guadalupe police Insp. Samson Go, the arrest of Villarta and the other three men came after two weeks of monitoring.

Recovered from them were seven sachets of suspected shabu.

The four arrested men are now detained in Guadalupe jail pending the filing of charges against them.

 

