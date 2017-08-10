Man shot by motorcycle-riding assailants

A MAN was shot by two unidentified men in Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion on Wednesday night.

Bernard Mantos, 26 years old, is in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

PO2 Mark Rosaroso, desk officer of Consolacion police, said the victim was on board his when two unidentified motorcycle-riding men blocked and shot the victim several times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mantos was rushed to Mendero Medical Center in Consolacion but was later transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center due to his critical condition.

Police recovered one mobile phone and 10 sachets of suspected shabu from the crime scene.

Hot pursuit operations are now ongoing to track down the suspects.