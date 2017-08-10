7 ‘possessed’ by evil spirits in Cebu City

SEVEN high school students of the University of the Visayas (UV)-Pardo were allegedly possessed by an evil spirit after they shouted unconsciously inside the school premises yesterday afternoon.

The students, composed of five girls and two boys, were rushed to Mary’s Little Children Community in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City. The Mary’s Little Children Community was founded by Msgr. Fred Kriekenbeek, the official exorcist of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

One of the nuns who refused to be named confirmed to Cebu Daily News that the students were possessed by evil spirits.

She said the priests and nuns conducted healing on the students through personal counseling. The students also made confession. The nun added that the students had already recovered.

A 60-year-old snack vendor in the area named Sonya told CDN that the area where the school now stands is formerly a cemetery and filled with big trees, which might be linked to the incident.

Meanwhile, the school dismissed their classes early at around 2 p.m. yesterday due to the incident, according to the students.