9 Bogo students hospitalized after fainting

NINE grade 11 students of St. Louise de Marillac College in Bogo City, northern Cebu, were rushed to the hospital yesterday morning after fainting while they were about to start their classes.

Supt. Byron Allatog, chief of the Bogo City Police Station, said that based on their initial investigation, the incident started when one of the students with heart problem collapsed, causing others to panic and faint.

There were rumors that some of the victims were possessed by evil spirits, but this was denied by the school administration.

The school also clarified that there were no traces of food poisoning on the incident, after rumors about it have spread out.

Based on the report, the school was having an activity at the school grounds under the heat of the sun which may have triggered the students to suffer from hyperventilation.

The students were brought to Severo Verallo Memorial District Hospital for treatment.

Adolfo Batuigas, one of the volunteers of emergency response unit in northern Cebu, said in an interview over dyHP and Cebu Daily News that there were also around 20 students who were given first aid at the school’s clinic.

Batuigas, whose child is also studying at the school, revealed that the students experienced weakness and numbness on their body before they lost consciousness.

Because of the incident, the school’s administration has canceled classes in all levels yesterday.

The school is expected to issue a statement on the incident today.

The students were discharged from the hospital on the same day after undergoing examination.