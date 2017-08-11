‘Kita Kita’ is now PH’s highest grossing indie film

NOW on its fourth week of showing, the indie film “Kita Kita” continues to rule Philippine cinemas and has already breached the P300-million mark.

This was confirmed in a post on the film’s official Facebook page: “300 ang luhang pumatak sa aming mga mata dahil nagtagumpay tayo. Dahil dito kaya pa namin tumagal ng 300 years sa sinehan. Char. 300 million tayo at para bang na-break na natin ang highest grossing indie film sa Pilipinas. (Grabeee kayo) 300 Million!”

In 2015, the indie film “Heneral Luna” topbilled by John Arcilla and directed by Jerrold Tarog earned more than P250 million.

The official page also urged viewers not to patronize pirated copies of the film which have been circulating in social media.

“Sa kabila ng pamimirata na aming naranasan, mas pinili pa rin ng nakararami na panoorin kami sa sinehan. Sa mga tunay na Kabayan na walang sawa na sumusuporta at tumutulong sa amin laban sa piracy. Maraming Salamat!!,” the post said.

“Kita Kita” is the story of Lea (Alessandra de Rossi) and Tonyo (Empoy Marquez), Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan.

Lea had a temporary blindness after she broke up with her Japanese boyfriend.

Tonyo, who lives across her house, helped her experience continue to experience the world even she experienced temporary blindness. Written and directed by Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo, “Kita Kita” is produced by Viva Films and Spring Films.

ABS-CBN top executive, Charo Santos-Concio congratulated Erickson Raymundo, president of Cornerstone Entertainment and Spring Films through instagram.

“Congratulations @visionerickson ! Finally saw the film and loved it! Kudos to Alempoy, entire prod and creative team and Spring Films!” Santos-Concio posted.