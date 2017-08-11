P2-M worth of shabu seized in Danao buy-bust operations

FOUR alleged drug peddlers were arrested in a series of drug-bust operations in Danao City on Friday morning.

Danao Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrested Gerry Gallon Jr, Velmar Lavador, Robert Angtod, and Jose Quilaton from different barangays in Danao City during three buy-bust operations that started at 2:48 AM and ended at 5:57 AM on Friday.

According to Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare, the four suspects yielded two medium-sized packs and 50 sachets of suspected shabu worth P2,391,270.

Suspects are now detained in Danao City jail.