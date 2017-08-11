Capitol departments receive new vans

EIGHT departments of the Cebu Capitol now have brand new utility vans.

The Cebu Provincial Government purchased eight brand new Toto vans with a combined sum P6.4 million last July.

The ceremonial turnover of the vehicles to the Liga ng Barangay, Provincial Women’s Commission, Provincial School Board, Human Resource and Management Office, Provincial Tourism Office, Cebu Investments and Promotions Office, Provincial Treasurer’s Office, and the Provincial Governor’s Office took place last August 4.

Six of the eight vans, which cost around P800,000 each, were already delivered to their respective owners this morning.

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III said they acquired the vehicles to replace the old ones which were bought almost 10 years ago.