Bantay Dagat apprehends 2000 kilos of blasted fish in Cebu City

CEBU City Bantay Dagat Commission apprehended around 2,000 kilos of blasted fish delivered to Pasil Fish Port on Friday dawn.
According to Michael Guerra, executive director of the Bantay Dagat Commission, the blasted fish is pegged to be worth P280,000.
Guerra said the blasted fish came from Zamboanga City and was brought to the Pasil Fish Market. He said it was ordered by brokers in the Pasil Fish Market.
Guerra said they will file a case against the owners of the blasted fish in violation of Section 92 of RA 10654 or the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.
The owners were identified as Zaopi Alludin and Nash Adris based on the auxiliary documents of the delivery.
Bulk of the blasted fish will be handed over to the city-owned Operation Second Chance Center.
Some will also be donated to the Parian Drop-in Center, Cebu City Community Scouts Center, and to the Asilo dela Milagrosa.