Detained Medellin councilor rushed to hospital

02:13 PM August 11th, 2017

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, August 11th, 2017 02:13 PM

Ricardo Ramirez (CDN FILE PHOTO/Chris Ligan)

DETAINED Medellin Councilor Ricardo Ramirez was admitted to the Cebu Doctor’s Hospital after attending physicians initially found an enlargement in his heart.

Inocencio de la Cerna, the legal counsel of Ramirez, told CDN in a phone interview that Ramirez was rushed to the hospital from the penitentiary in Medellin to the hospital in Cebu City around 11 a.m. after his client started complaining of chest pains.

“He still needs to undergo a series of medical examinations and tests for the next two or three days,” the lawyer said.

Dela Cerna added that due to his client’s health condition, their camp will file a motion to request hospital arrest before the Regional Trial Court in Bogo City.

Ramirez was arrested last month for illegal possession of firearms.

