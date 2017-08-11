THOSE BLASTED FISH

The issue on dynamite fishing has again been raised after at least 2,000 kilos of blasted fish were seized by the Cebu City Bantay Dagat Commission early on Friday. Netizens pointed out that the practice of dynamite fishing has long been existing and may not die anytime soon.

Facebook user Jayson Pepito commented, “The owners and protectors of these illegal activities should be arrested.”

Larry Lapasara, for his part, said, “Nothing new. These are just small-scale arrests. Bigger fish shipments have not been detected. You just try to visit Pasil and you’ll see.”

Ryan Daan Sumalinog suggested as to whom the tabs of blasted fish will be given. He said, “This should be give to the poor. This will be a very big help for them.”

Esterlito Cloribel echoed the same sentiments and said, “If there are no toxic chemicals, this should be donated to the orphanage, or to those who need food.”

