A taste of Japan right at the heart of the City

DO YOU want to experience excellent Japanese food without having to go to Japan? Here in Cebu City, one only has to know the right place to

satisfy one’s cravings for sushi, and more.

At the Radisson Blu Cebu, there’s Sushisake, which is nicely nestled in an intimate and relaxed corner at the upper lobby of the hotel. The 21-seater contemporary restaurant offers an impressive collection of premium sake, and the finest selection of sushi and sashimi, all delicately prepared in the traditional Edomae style.

A refreshing combination of traditional and modern approaches to Japanese cuisine, Sushisake’s menu features Chef Jefferson “Jeff” Yalung’s

savory infusion of specialty rolls and rich signature sauces and marinades.

The hotel’s resident sushi and sashimi specialty chef, Chef

Jeff honed his skills in a culinary career spanning over 10 years as sushi chef for international hotel brands in Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

Diners can witness chef Jeff in action at the open kitchen, as they enjoy over 50 sushi specialties, not to mention request“customization” of their sushi.

A fresh whole tuna was the star at the preview of Sushisake, next to the must-try rolls—the dynamite sushi-roll, the surf and turf roll, the dragon roll and, of course, the special california roll, paired with a shot of sake or rice wine.

Sushisake serves diners from6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, call (032) 402-9900 or email reservations.cebu@radisson.com