JoshLia film gets Aug. 30 playdate

“JOSHLIA” fans have something to look forward before the month ends.“JOSHLIA” fans have something to look forward before the month ends.

Kapamilya young stars Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, also known as JoshLia, are back on the big screen with the film “Love You to the Stars and Back” which will hit cinemas on August 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

A story about an “alien and young love,” according to its director Antoinette Jadaone, the movie premiered its trailer yesterday and immediately got positive reviews including one from ABS-CBN’s Eric John Salut who tweeted: “Affected ako sa trailer ng #LoveYouToThe StarsAndBack – ano ba ito????!!!! Husay nina Julia and Joshua! Direk @tonetjadaone!!! Ano ba?!”

Garcia posted on his Instagram account (@garciajoshuae) on Thursday night the official poster of the movie.

“#LoveYoutoTheStarsAndBack poster is out! Abangan po natin ang pelikula namin ni @juliabaretto sa direksyon ni @tonet_jadaone ngayong August 30 na!!,”

Garcia said. Julia also posted the same poster on her Instagram account announcing the release date of their movie.

Julia’s mother, former actress Marjorie Barretto (@marjbarretto), left this comment on Julia’s post, “I’m so proud of you Juli.”

Jadaone also posted on her Instagram account and said, “Huhuhu may poster na kami!!” Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino (@pauavelino) replied to Jadaone’s post and said, “Ganda ng poster!”

“I Love You to the Stars and Back” is the second movie of Garcia and Barretto after their 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival entry, the romantic comedy movie “Vince & Kath & James” which also starred Ronnie Alonte. The movie was one of the film fest’s top grossers along with “Die Beautiful” and “Seklusyon.”