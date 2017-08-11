James Reid to play re-imagined Pedro Penduko in new flim

GET ready for a different take on the tale of Pedro Penduko as Viva Artist Agency announced on Thursday via Instagram that the iconic komiks GET ready for a different take on the tale of Pedro Penduko as Viva Artist Agency announced on Thursday via Instagram that the iconic komiks character will soon be portrayed by Kapamilya actor James Reid.

The announcement was made during a History Con 2017 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. The official Instagram of Viva Artists Agency (@vivaartistsagency) posted this message: “James Reid IS Pedro Penduko! #EpikStudios #HistoryConPh @jaye.wolf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Seen in the photo was Reid standing beside a comic portrait of Pedro Penduko holding a sword. An ABS-CBN report said Reid will star in a re-imagined version written by Regene Estolan under Epik Studios.

He will portray “a wimpy teen named Peter Harris, who was raised in the US by his adoptive father.”

Pedro Penduko is a Filipino comic character created by National Artist for Visual Arts Francisco V. Coching published in Liwayway Magazine.

Celebrities who had played the role of Pedro Penduko were Janno Gibs (Ang Pagbabalik ni Pedro Penduko in 1994 and Pedro Penduko, Episode II: The Return of the Comeback in 2000) and Matt Evans (Da Adventures of Pedro Penduko in 2007).

Reid, a Filipino-Australian, who won ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010” is half of the popular love team JaDine. Nadine Lustre, the singer-actor’s real-life girlfriend and fellow Viva artist, is his perennial onscreen partner. The two were first paired in the surprise hit “Diary ng Panget: The Movie” in 2014.