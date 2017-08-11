Formwork, team Princess eye solo lead in City Hoops

A SPOT for the solo lead in the standings will be at stake when unbeaten teams Aspa Formwork and Team Princess face one another in the Tough Gear Sportswear City Hoops Basketball League Season 2 – Talisay tomorrow at the Vista Grande Gym in Bulacao, Talisay City.

Coming off from an impressive overtime win last week, Team Princess will heavily rely on their resiliency to survive an ASPA team that has towered over their opponents.

Both teams have 5-0 (win-loss) records. Their game is set at 2 p.m.

The first game will be a rubber match between title-contenders Royal Brothers and Talisay City Hall of Justice at 10 a.m.

The winner of this game will take the third spot in the standings as both have 3-1 slates.