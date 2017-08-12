Search for article

Man Shot dead in police operation

11:43 AM August 12th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, August 12th, 2017 11:43 AM

 

A drug peddler was killed in a shootout with PDEA-7 agents during a buy bust operation in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City on August 11, Friday evening.

Police operatives identified the suspects as Ronnie Abellanosa, who was killed when he tried to draw his gun he sensed that he was dealing with the police.

Recovered from his possession were 25 grams of suspected shabu work P125,400 and a loaded .357 Smith and Wesson revolver.

The drug bust stemmed from the reports of barangay officials that Abellanos allegedly sold illegal drugs to students and Habal-Habal drivers within the area.

