‘Blasted’ fish worth P25k seized

Four fisherman were arrested for alleged illegal fishing in Barangay Hilontangan, Bantayan Island 145km from Cebu City on thursday morning.

Police operatives identified the suspects as Marlon Destura, 42; Henry Ofianga, 45; Buenafe Layos, 40; and Crispin Santillan, 18.

Seized from them were alleged blasted fish worth P25,000 and a commercial boat worth P1,000,000.

According to PO2 Joelymar Gilbuena, of Bantayan Police Station, suspects are now detained at Bantayan police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.