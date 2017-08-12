Search for article

‘Blasted’ fish worth P25k seized

12:27 PM August 12th, 2017

By: Winston Ensomo, August 12th, 2017 12:27 PM

Four fisherman were arrested for alleged illegal fishing in Barangay Hilontangan, Bantayan Island 145km from Cebu City on thursday morning.

Police operatives identified the suspects as Marlon Destura, 42; Henry Ofianga, 45; Buenafe Layos, 40; and Crispin Santillan, 18.

Seized from them were alleged blasted fish worth P25,000 and a commercial boat worth P1,000,000.

According to PO2 Joelymar Gilbuena, of Bantayan Police Station, suspects are now detained at Bantayan police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.

