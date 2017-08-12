Rochelle Pangilinan’s wedding gown featured in Dubai magazine

AFTER the stunning creation worn by Swarovski heiress, Victoria Swarovski during her wedding, another wedding gown by Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco has earned raves and has been featured in an international women’s magazine.

The gown was worn by Kapuso actress Rochelle Pangilinan during her wedding to actor Arthur Solinap last August 8.

Emirates Woman’s Emma Day said Pangilinan’s gown “might be the most incredible we’ve yet seen.”

Cinco posted photos of the gown on his Instagram account (@michael5inco) last Wednesday. Inspired by a Spanish hand fan, it featured a three-meter long rystallized cape. It is made of threadworks with Swarovski crystals, micro beads, and pearls.

The photo had 19,836 likes as of 12:43 p.m. yesterday.

The same day, Pangilinan on her Instagram account (@rochellepangilinan) also posted a photo of her wedding gown and thanked Cinco.

“Maraming salamat Michael for doing my wedding gown. Ibang klase ang ginawa mo for me. Ibang klase ang saya ang nararamdaman ko from the day na sinukat ko at yung araw na nakita ko na ng

personal ang gown. Naiyak na lang ako sa saya nung nakita ko ang gown! Habang buhay ko siyang pag mamasdan. See you once you’re here in Manila,” she said.

On Friday, Cinco posted on his Instagram a screenshot of the feature article written by Day and thanked Emirates Woman.

“Thank you EMIRATES WOMAN @emirateswoman for featuring the beautiful wedding of my gorgeous bride Rochelle Pangilinan,” Cinco said.

Pangilinan and Solinap’s star-studded wedding was held in Los Arboles, Tagaytay. The two got engaged in February 2016.

Solinap on his Instagram account (@arthursolinap) described the day as, “The happiest moment of my life.”

Highlights of the wedding will be featured in tonight’s episode of “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” on GMA 7.